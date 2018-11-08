Unsafe cladding still affects thousands
Video

Thousands of people in England are still living in tower blocks with unsafe cladding more than a year after the Grenfell disaster.

More than 400 high-rise residential buildings still have the same type of external covering blamed for the rapid spread of the deadly blaze, official figures show.

BBC News found other buildings with different cladding also deemed unsafe.

The government said building owners should make their properties safe.

