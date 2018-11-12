Grimsby's lost trawlers of WWI found

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grimsby's lost fishing trawlers of WWI found
Divers have found 307 fishing trawlers which sank in the North Sea during World War One.
The Grimsby vessels were used as minesweepers and 375 of them are believed to have been wrecked in total.
-
12 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window