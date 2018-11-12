Grimsby's lost trawlers of WWI found
Grimsby's lost fishing trawlers of WWI found

Divers have found 307 fishing trawlers which sank in the North Sea during World War One.

The Grimsby vessels were used as minesweepers and 375 of them are believed to have been wrecked in total.

  • 12 Nov 2018
