'Awful' ocean plastic inspires artist
Hull artist makes pictures from waste washed up on beaches.

A Hull artist is making pictures from plastic and other waste washed up on beaches.

Mandy Barker has been collecting the rubbish for more than 10 years along the East Yorkshire coastline. She arranges the debris in her studio and then photographs her compositions.

Ms Barker said the amount of waste material being washed ashore had increased over the past few years and she was "shocked" by what ends up in the ocean.

  • 15 Nov 2018
