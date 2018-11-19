Scans reveal Roman forum remains

Video

Specialist scanning equipment has revealed the remains of a Roman forum and a theatre hidden under a playing field in Brough.

The East Yorkshire town was originally the site of a Roman fort nearly 2,000 years ago.

Archaeologists believed that the original buildings had been destroyed as the town on the banks of the Humber developed over the years.

The new scans, using ground penetrating radar, have revealed the remains of ditches, roads and walls