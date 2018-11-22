From bad boy to amateur boxing champ

Video

A Hull boxing academy run by a professional fighter has secured government funding to help children stay out of trouble.

Lewis Sylvester, 19, from Hull, was a troubled teenager who entered the Tommy Coyle Foundation Boxing Academy aged 14.

He is about to embark on a professional boxing career and has been described by Hull boxer Tommy Coyle as a "success story".

The academy is one of a number of projects to receive a share of more than £300,000 given by the Home Office.