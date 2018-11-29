Lights celebrates city's maritime past
Hull is lighting up many of its historic buildings as part of an arts festival celebrating the city's maritime history.

Urban Legends: Northern Lights uses animations projected onto city buildings to tell the story of the city's seafaring past, especially its links with Scandinavian countries.

The event runs for four days and is expected to attract thousands of people to the city centre.

