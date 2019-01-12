Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hull exhibition shows history of the world in Lego
An exhibition is showcasing key moments from history - in Lego.
Brick History brings to life key figures from Mozart to Martin Luther King and highlights scientific discoveries including the Big Bang and DNA.
The exhibition, at the Hull History Centre, is the work of "Lego artist" Warren Elsmore.
-
12 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-46841399/hull-exhibition-shows-history-of-the-world-in-legoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window