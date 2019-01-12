History of the world in Lego
Hull exhibition shows history of the world in Lego

An exhibition is showcasing key moments from history - in Lego.

Brick History brings to life key figures from Mozart to Martin Luther King and highlights scientific discoveries including the Big Bang and DNA.

The exhibition, at the Hull History Centre, is the work of "Lego artist" Warren Elsmore.

