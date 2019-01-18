Thousands of clocks wind up for exhibition

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of clocks wind up for inventor John Harrison exhibition
About 3,000 clocks are going on show in North Lincolnshire to honour a British clock-maker.
The art installation at The Ropewalk in Barton-upon-Humber celebrates the life of clockmaker and inventor of the marine chronometer John Harrison.
Harrison was born in 1693 and grew up in the neighbouring village of Barrow upon Humber, where there are plans to erect a statue in his memory.
The clocks will be auctioned after the end of the exhibition in March to help raise funds for the statue.
-
18 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-46924560/thousands-of-clocks-wind-up-for-inventor-john-harrison-exhibitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window