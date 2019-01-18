Thousands of clocks wind up for exhibition

Video

About 3,000 clocks are going on show in North Lincolnshire to honour a British clock-maker.

The art installation at The Ropewalk in Barton-upon-Humber celebrates the life of clockmaker and inventor of the marine chronometer John Harrison.

Harrison was born in 1693 and grew up in the neighbouring village of Barrow upon Humber, where there are plans to erect a statue in his memory.

The clocks will be auctioned after the end of the exhibition in March to help raise funds for the statue.