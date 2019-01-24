Anti-knife crime sculpture comes to Hull

Media player
Anti-knife crime sculpture to be displayed in Hull
A huge sculpture made from knives is to go on display in Hull city centre.
The 27-ft (8m) high Knife Angel sculpture is a tribute to people killed by knives on Britain's streets.
It is made from weapons seized by police or handed into forces, including Humberside Police, as part of knife amnesties.
Families of victims of knife crime have engraved messages on the angel's wings.
