Video

More than 200 people have attended the funeral of a World War Two bomber pilot after an appeal by friends.

Peter Johnson, from Eastoft, North Lincolnshire, flew 27 operations with 101 Squadron under Bomber Command, flying specially equipped Avro Lancasters fitted with radar-jamming equipment.

After his death on 9 January, aged 98, his friend Harold Woolger said Mr Johnson had no direct family and appealed for people to attend the funeral.