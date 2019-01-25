Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toby Nye: Hundreds gather for six-year-old's funeral
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Leeds to pay their respects to six-year-old Toby Nye.
Toby died from high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, which spreads rapidly across the body.
His funeral cortege passed Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.
He had struck up relationships with several players and staff. Last year the club raised the £200,000 needed to fund his cancer treatment.
-
25 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-47008584/toby-nye-hundreds-gather-for-six-year-old-s-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window