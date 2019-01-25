Video

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Leeds to pay their respects to six-year-old Toby Nye.

Toby died from high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, which spreads rapidly across the body.

His funeral cortege passed Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.

He had struck up relationships with several players and staff. Last year the club raised the £200,000 needed to fund his cancer treatment.