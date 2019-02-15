Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Men jailed for tent attack on two homeless men
Two men have been jailed after admitting assaulting two homeless men in a tent in Hull.
Jamie Nickell, 26, was jailed for four months after he was filmed on CCTV taking a running jump and landing feet first on the tent on Whitefriargate in November.
On Monday, Jake Mann, 29, was jailed for 14 weeks after admitting to filming the assault on his mobile phone.
The pair, from Lincoln, had both pleaded guilty assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Hull Crown Court.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-47255067/men-jailed-for-tent-attack-on-two-homeless-menRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window