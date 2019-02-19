Libby Squire search: New CCTV footage of potential witnesses
Video

Libby Squire search: New CCTV video shows potential witnesses

Police looking for missing University of Hull student Libby Squire are trying to track down potential witnesses seen in this CCTV footage.

The video was filmed between 01:13 and 02:34 on Friday 1 February, which was the day the 21-year-old was last seen.

Police want to identify the four people shown in the footage which was filmed on Oak Road close to the junction with Clough Road.

