Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Offshore wind energy boost to benefit Humber ports
A deal between the government and the wind industry is expected to provide an economic boost for the Humber ports.
The UK aims to ensure that 30% of the nation's electricity will be generated by offshore wind turbines by 2030.
Hull and Grimsby are major suppliers to the sector, with the Siemens turbine factory in Hull producing blades for the world's largest wind farm under construction off the East Yorkshire coast.
-
07 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-47484512/offshore-wind-energy-boost-to-benefit-humber-portsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window