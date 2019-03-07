Wind energy boost to benefit Hull
Offshore wind energy boost to benefit Humber ports

A deal between the government and the wind industry is expected to provide an economic boost for the Humber ports.

The UK aims to ensure that 30% of the nation's electricity will be generated by offshore wind turbines by 2030.

Hull and Grimsby are major suppliers to the sector, with the Siemens turbine factory in Hull producing blades for the world's largest wind farm under construction off the East Yorkshire coast.

