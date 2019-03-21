Oldest horse race celebrates 500 years

Video

Dozens of riders have taken part in the 500th anniversary of England's oldest horse race.

The Kiplingcotes Derby has been run every year near Market Weighton, East Yorkshire, since 1519.

Its four-mile cross country course includes farm lanes, tracks and public roads in the Yorkshire Wolds.

This year's race was won by Tracey Corrigan on her horse Frog, who beat a record field of 36 competitors to lift the trophy for the fourth time.