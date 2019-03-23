Media player
North East Lincolnshire school uses virtual reality in classroom
Children at a primary school in North East Lincolnshire are able to "visit" far-flung countries from the comfort of their classroom.
Humberston Cloverfields Academy, near Grimsby, has built a classroom with four giant video walls using virtual reality technology, allowing children to feel like they are in places such as Africa's Serengeti or the Antarctic.
23 Mar 2019
