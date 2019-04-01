Media player
Farewell to football ground's floodlights
The 60-year-old floodlight pylons at Grimsby Town's Blundell Park ground are being replaced.
The landmark 128ft (39m) lattice towers were installed in 1960.
They were bought second hand from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were one of the first British clubs to install permanent floodlights in the 1950s.
A specialist company will remove the pylons over the summer and new floodlights will be installed in time for the start of the new season.
01 Apr 2019
