Video
DIY SOS volunteer's own home transformed
A former roofer who volunteered on DIY SOS has had his home renovated by some of the people he once worked alongside.
Darren Hudson, from Hessle, East Yorkshire, was left in a wheelchair in 2017 after a spinal condition.
His wife died two weeks after he was discharged from hospital following back surgery and Mr Hudson became a single parent caring for his three sons, one of whom is severely disabled.
04 Apr 2019
