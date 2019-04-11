Video

When Toni-Ann Buckle-Weavers and her husband began their beach cleans in Cleethorpes they were in a minority concerned about the effects of plastic pollution on our coasts and seas.

But since the BBC's Blue Planet TV programme, more and more people have been inspired to become active in the fight against plastic debris on our beaches and coastlines.

Now Toni-Ann organises a monthly beach clean and is passionate about making a difference.