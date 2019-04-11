Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fighting plastic pollution with community action
When Toni-Ann Buckle-Weavers and her husband began their beach cleans in Cleethorpes they were in a minority concerned about the effects of plastic pollution on our coasts and seas.
But since the BBC's Blue Planet TV programme, more and more people have been inspired to become active in the fight against plastic debris on our beaches and coastlines.
Now Toni-Ann organises a monthly beach clean and is passionate about making a difference.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-47897004/fighting-plastic-pollution-with-community-actionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window