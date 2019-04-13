The art of hairdressing
Hull gallery artists snipping hair into creative cuts

A Hull art gallery is offering haircuts with the leftover shavings shaped into a sculpture.

Humber Street Gallery has created a temporary salon at its space where visitors are being invited for a free snip by hairdressing artists Richard Houguez and Graham Jones.

