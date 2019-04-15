Chocolate-eating dog 'lucky to be alive'

Media player
Easter egg guzzling dog lucky to be alive'
A dog in North East Lincolnshire is "lucky to be alive" after eating his family's stash of chocolate Easter eggs.
The labradoodle, named Boseley, ate four chocolate eggs in one sitting.
Chocolate contains a chemical that can be dangerous for dogs and, in some cases, can kill them if they eat too much.
But Boseley's owner acted quickly to get medical help for the pet.
15 Apr 2019
