A woman from East Yorkshire has said she would remortgage her home to pay for a £20,000 operation to treat her sick dog.
Nicki Dyson, from Hessle, is trying to raise funds to help her chow chow Narla walk properly.
The poorly pooch has a condition which has caused her to have abnormal joints.
18 Apr 2019
