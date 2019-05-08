Family sell off 6,000 model elephants
Mammoth collection of 6,000 model elephants auctioned in Hull

A mammoth collection of 6,000 model elephants is to go under the hammer.

The elephants, some of which are up to 3ft (0.9m) tall, are being sold at an auction in Hull.

