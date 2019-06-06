Veterans remember D-Day landings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lincolnshire veterans remember the D-Day landings
A group of World War Two veterans from Lincolnshire have travelled to France to take part in the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
The men joined the Queen and other heads of state at a ceremony near the Normandy beaches where Allied troops stormed ashore in 1944.
Now in their 90s, they recalled their memories of the battle and the dozens of comrades killed in the fighting.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-48544475/lincolnshire-veterans-remember-the-d-day-landingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window