Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the hidden vaults of a former safe underneath Hull
The BBC has been given access to look inside the hidden vaults of a former safe in Hull.
The 120-year-old vaults lie underneath a grade II listed solicitors building on Lowgate.
They were built by a company that created the underground vaults beneath Harrods, at about the same time.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-48642256/inside-the-hidden-vaults-of-a-former-safe-underneath-hullRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window