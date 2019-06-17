Inflatables blown over at picnic event

Video

Two adults and a child were injured when "sudden tornado-like weather" blew through an East Yorkshire playing field, upending an inflatable slide and bouncy castle.

Humberside Police said the three people were taken to hospital following the incident at Ashes Playing Fields in Howden on Sunday, although their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Nobody was on either of the inflatables when they were blown over.

Steve Moss, who was at the event, said he saw people hit by flying debris and "people picked up and thrown into each other."

He said: "It literally came in from nowhere, It was a frightening situation for everybody involved."