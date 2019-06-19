New CCTV appeal over violent attack

Video

A man who suffered "life changing injuries" after being badly beaten by burglars said he hoped newly released CCTV footage would help track down his attackers.

The 42-year-old was robbed by three men at premises in Stockshill Road, Scunthorpe.

The unnamed victim said he had suffered from flashbacks and depression since the attack in April 2018

"It's had a huge impact on me, my life and my livelihood," he said.

"I lost my sight in my right eye and I was in pot for 11 months because of injuries to my arm. I just want them locked up for my own peace of mind."

Humberside Police said six people had been arrested in connection with the assault.