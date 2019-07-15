Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pocklington ice cream parlour giving dogs a cone
An ice cream parlour in East Yorkshire is making dog-friendly gelato.
Neil Saunders, from Pocklington, came up with a recipe that is easily digestible for pooches.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-48991413/pocklington-ice-cream-parlour-giving-dogs-a-coneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window