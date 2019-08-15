Media player
Mum's death prompts flowers kindness gesture
A woman from Cleethorpes is following in the footsteps of her late mother by handing out bunches of flowers to strangers.
Polly Collins' mother Lyn, who died last week, started the tradition following the death of her own mother, Betty, in 2013.
Polly says she wants to brighten people's day by handing out flowers which have become known locally as Betty's Bunches.
15 Aug 2019
