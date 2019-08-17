Baby loses all four limbs to sepsis
A baby has lost all four limbs to sepsis after doctors initially thought he would not survive the illness.

Oliver Aisthorpe, from Cleethorpes, has made a recovery and was discharged six weeks ago after doctors warned his parents he would not pull through.

His mother Abigail Wardle said he would "thrive to be the best person he can be".

