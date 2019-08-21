Skate park to be dismantled after noise complaints

Video

An East Yorkshire skateboard park is to close after residents living nearby complained it was too noisy.

The park at the Memorial Playing Fields in Market Weighton was given an upgrade two years ago but East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) said it will be removed next month following "complaints about the noise coming from the skate ramp".

Campaigners said the park is used every day and a petition to save it has received more than 2,000 signatures.