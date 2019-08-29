Abandoned dog wins beauty contest

Video

An East Yorkshire dog is off to Crufts after triumphing in a regional contest for crossbreeds.

Kenzo, who lives with Annabel Work in Patrington, won a regional heat for Scruffts and will head to the prestigious Crufts show in 2020.

Life wasn't always so happy for Kenzo though - his previous owners abandoned him in Cyprus and he had to be rescued before finding a new owner in the UK.