Squirrels 'munch mourner's floral tributes' at Goole cemetery
Squirrels are being blamed for causing damage at an East Yorkshire cemetery.
Some mourners tending to graves at Goole cemetery have called for the creatures to be culled.
But hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing the idea.
30 Aug 2019
