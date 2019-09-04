Teenager's Tube opera performance goes viral
A video of a teenager from Grimsby singing opera in a London tube station has been viewed almost half a million times online.

Elicia Palmer, 16, was on a shopping trip with friends when she stopped to sing along with a piano player.

The spontaneous performance was captured on somebody's phone and shared around the world.

