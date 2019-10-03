Funeral of Hull student Libby Squire

Video

The life of Libby Squire was remembered in a special music and photographic display at her funeral.

A public service attended by hundreds of mourners was held at St Lawrence's Church in West Wycombe.

The 21-year-old Hull university student, originally from Buckinghamshire, disappeared after a night out in Hull on 1 February and her body was found seven weeks later.

Ms Squire's coffin was surrounded by white roses and driven to the gates of the church in a vintage car.

Respects were also paid in Hull with flowers being laid on a bench on Beverley Road where she was last seen.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Ms Squire's murder has been released under investigation.

Humberside Police said its investigation was continuing and a file was being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service.