Historic mural to be demolished over asbestos risk

A giant mural depicting Hull's fishing heritage is to be demolished after a survey found it contained "dangerously high levels of asbestos".

The Three Ships mosaic was to be retained as part of a £130m redevelopment of the city centre site.

However, Hull City Council said the 66ft by 64ft (20m x 19.5m) artwork, created in 1963 by Alan Boyson, could not be temporarily removed and then replaced as the work would "pose a risk to public safety".