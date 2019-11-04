Hip hop MC ‘dumbfounded’ by budding rapper, 8

Video

Harry Bell is the first child in Hull to receive funded lessons in urban music.

The eight-year-old is learning to rap, scratch and mix after he was talent spotted at a music open day in the city.

MC and music producer Nigel Taylor said he was dumbfounded at how talented Harry was.

Hull City Council's music service provides funding for children to learn musical instruments and the authority said this was the first time it had offered hip-hop lessons to a pupil.