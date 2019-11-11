'Cardboard box heads transformed my confidence'

Video

A Hull art teacher and entertainer creates quirky props and costumes for his chameleon-like one-man shows, which have helped him tackle his confidence issues.

Graham Beck, who goes by the stage name of Graham Graham Beck, has played at festivals and performed twice on ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

He said the different oversized character heads and outfits, made from boxes and other objects, combated his fears of performing solo on stage.