Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Cardboard box heads transformed my confidence'
A Hull art teacher and entertainer creates quirky props and costumes for his chameleon-like one-man shows, which have helped him tackle his confidence issues.
Graham Beck, who goes by the stage name of Graham Graham Beck, has played at festivals and performed twice on ITV's Britain's Got Talent.
He said the different oversized character heads and outfits, made from boxes and other objects, combated his fears of performing solo on stage.
-
11 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-50323032/cardboard-box-heads-transformed-my-confidenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window