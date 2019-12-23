Baubles help Hull veteran deal with his PTSD
Video

Gulf War veteran Mike Kirkby makes 150 baubles every year

Service during the Gulf War left Hull veteran Mike Kirkby with epilepsy, high blood pressure and PTSD.

The 49-year-old has found crafting Christmas baubles helps him relax and escape the images of war that frequently haunt him.

He then donates them to the National Gulf Veterans and Families Association, which sells them to raise funds in the run-up to Christmas.

