Cleethorpes rollercoaster given new lease of life

Cleethorpes Pleasure Island rollercoaster given new lease of life in Bali
A disused rollercoaster, which was sold following the closure of a Cleethorpes theme park, is back up and running nearly 8,000 miles away on a rooftop shopping mall in Bali.
The Boomerang was one of the main rides at Pleasure Island until it shut in 2016. It was then sold, along with thousands of other fairground items.
Five other big attractions at the park, including a 114-year-old carousel, have been shipped to Iraq, Indonesia, Chile and Ireland.
08 Jan 2020
