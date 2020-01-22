'To be told I might never play football again'

Media player
Hull City's Angus MacDonald returns after cancer treatment
A Hull City player has returned to training after being given the all-clear from bowel cancer.
Angus Macdonald was diagnosed with the disease in August and was told he might not be able to play football again.
Now, after two operations and months of treatment, the 27-year-old defender has returned to first team duties with the Tigers.
