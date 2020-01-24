Attacks on police officers almost triple
Humberside Police officer attacks almost triple

The number of Humberside Police officers being assaulted in the line of duty has almost tripled in two years, the force says.

Last year 734 officers were attacked compared to 265 in 2018.

Since January 2018, a total of 999 officers have been either punched, kicked, spat at, verbally abused or bitten.

