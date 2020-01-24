Commuting on a paddleboard to save the planet

Media player
Video
Commuting quietly to Beverley on a paddleboard
One man has found a way to avoid the traffic queues and lower the carbon footprint on his commute.
Ken Oliver commutes 5 miles (8km) by paddleboard to his workshop in Beverley via the nearby River Hull.
The best bit of his unusual mode of transport was "no road rage at all it's wonderful", he said.
24 Jan 2020
