Gig Buddies help people with learning disabilities enjoy nights out
Nights out help East Yorkshire people with learning disabilities

A project is helping people with disabilities enjoy nights out.

Gig Buddies in Bridlington pairs up people with learning disabilities with a social partner to help overcome isolation.

David Jones and Dan Porter have a regular night out once a fortnight playing pool and darts in their local pub.

The pair are now planning to watch Hull City matches together.

  • 31 Jan 2020
