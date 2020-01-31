Light show celebrates city's maritime past

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Navigate festival celebrates Hull's maritime past
Hull's seafaring heritage is being celebrated with sound and light shows across the city centre.
The Navigate festival sees robot sculptures playing music and the sounds of the sea accompanied by a light display.
It marks the start of the Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City, a £27.5m scheme which will see a new maritime museum built on the banks of the River Hull.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-51331558/navigate-festival-celebrates-hull-s-maritime-pastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window