Light show celebrates city's maritime past
Navigate festival celebrates Hull's maritime past

Hull's seafaring heritage is being celebrated with sound and light shows across the city centre.

The Navigate festival sees robot sculptures playing music and the sounds of the sea accompanied by a light display.

It marks the start of the Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City, a £27.5m scheme which will see a new maritime museum built on the banks of the River Hull.

  • 31 Jan 2020
