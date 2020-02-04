Video

A Humberside Police officer has been commended for his part in a "dangerous pursuit" of a gang of cash point robbers.

Sgt John Rickells patrol car had power tools thrown at it and a laser was shone in his eyes as the thieves drove at up to 130 mph through northern Lincolnshire.

Four people were jailed for stealing an ATM with a mechanical digger from a shop wall in Holton le Clay.