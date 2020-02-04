Video

When a breast cancer patient posted a video of her completing her final chemotherapy session to her 12 followers, she did not expect it to go viral.

Katy Drinkall, a primary school teacher in Hull, posted a six-second video on Twitter on Thursday. It has since been viewed more than 10 million times by people around the world and garnered nearly 33,000 followers in five days.

"I've got so many followers now and an awful lot of love, the messages are just so inspirational," she said.