Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snaith flooding: More residents evacuated from homes
Floodwaters are continuing to rise in an East Yorkshire town, sparking fears that dozens more homes could be hit.
Many residents have already been told to leave their properties in Snaith near Goole after the River Aire overtopped causing water to stream through the village.
Schools have also been closed and roads and railway lines submerged.
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-51649653/snaith-flooding-more-residents-evacuated-from-homesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window