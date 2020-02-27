Drone footage shows extent of flood damage in Snaith
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Snaith flooding: Scale of damage to town revealed from air

Properties in part of East Yorkshire have suffered extensive flooding after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday.

In Snaith and East Cowick about 70 properties have flooded and many residents had to be evacuated overnight.

Drone footage shows the extent of flooding along the Aire.

  • 27 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Woman and dog rescued from flood water