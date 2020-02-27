Media player
Snaith resident asks BBC cameraman to fly over her home to see damage
A Snaith resident said she has lost everything after flood water engulfed her bungalow.
Unable to return to the property, Catherine Lorryman asked a BBC crew to fly a drone over her house so she could see the damage.
The footage shows water up to the roof of the building which was home to Mrs Lorryman and her husband, her daughter and son-in-law and her two grandchildren.
"Everything's gone, everything," she said
"We didn't manage to save anything. We didn't even manage to save any clothes, we've got nothing".
More on this story:Flood-hit residents evacuated as homes at risk
27 Feb 2020
